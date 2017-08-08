User Review: Spicy Apple Gin Gins

The Ginger People is a family owned and operated business with a passion for ginger. They strongly believe in the healing properties of ginger, one of nature’s most powerful herbal remedies.

Ginger is great to assist with nausea, headaches and arthritis as well as helping to restore energy and stimulate circulation. It also has a versatile flavour that can be used in a multitude of ways in everyday life.

I love ginger in my cooking, when used moderately. I love the subtle flavour in a chicken dish or a marinade, and I love ginger snap biscuits. which were a lifesaver in my early pregnancies. I am a little more cautious when it comes to strong ginger flavours but the more I think about these Gin Gin candies the more intrigued I become. The Gin Gins candies come in a range of flavours which would appeal to many different people I think and now I may just need to keep an eye out for them.

The Ginger People have created an extensive range of ginger based products so that customers can bring ginger into their everyday lives. There are candies, drinks, crystallised ginger and all sorts of pantry essentials to help you add ginger to your meals.

We have been lucky enough to secure some Spicy Apple Gin Gins to be reviewed by a selection of our readers.

Spicy Apple Gin Gins are a chewy candy that tastes like spicy apple pie and contains 10% fresh ginger. It’s a delicious treat for lovers of ginger and will help settle stomachs for travel. Maybe something to think about and have on hand next time you take a long roadtrip or any mode of travel where you suffer motion sickness.

Spicy Apple Gin Gins are all natural, gluten free, vegan and non-GMO Project Verified.

Ingredients: Cane sugar, ginger, tapioca starch, natural apple flavor, cinnamon oil, allspice oil RRP: $3.99 for 84g The Ginger People range is stocked in Coles, IGA, Healthy Life, Go Vita and some leading independent supermarkets, health stores and pharmacies nationwide. For more information and stockist details visit www.gingerpeople.com.au Thanks to The Ginger People 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club members are trialing the Spicy Apple Gin Gins and you can read what they thought in the comments below.

