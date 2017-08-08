User Review: Spicy Apple Gin Gins

The Ginger People is a family owned and operated business with a passion for ginger. They strongly believe in the healing properties of ginger, one of nature’s most powerful herbal remedies.
Ginger is great to assist with nausea, headaches and arthritis as well as helping to restore energy and stimulate circulation. It also has a versatile flavour that can be used in a multitude of ways in everyday life.
I love ginger in my cooking, when used moderately. I love the subtle flavour in a chicken dish or a marinade, and I love ginger snap biscuits. which were a lifesaver in my early pregnancies. I am a little more cautious when it comes to strong ginger flavours but the more I think about these Gin Gin candies the more intrigued I become. The Gin Gins candies come in a range of flavours which would appeal to many different people I think and now I may just need to keep an eye out for them.
The Ginger People have created an extensive range of ginger based products so that customers can bring ginger into their everyday lives. There are candies, drinks, crystallised ginger and all sorts of pantry essentials to help you add ginger to your meals.
We have been lucky enough to secure some Spicy Apple Gin Gins to be reviewed by a selection of our readers.
Spicy Apple Gin Gins are a chewy candy that tastes like spicy apple pie and contains 10% fresh ginger. It’s a delicious treat for lovers of ginger and will help settle stomachs for travel. Maybe something to think about and have on hand next time you take a long roadtrip or any mode of travel where you suffer motion sickness.
Spicy Apple Gin Gins are all natural, gluten free, vegan and non-GMO Project Verified.
Ingredients: Cane sugar, ginger, tapioca starch, natural apple flavor, cinnamon oil, allspice oil
RRP: $3.99 for 84g
The Ginger People range is stocked in Coles, IGA, Healthy Life, Go Vita and some leading independent supermarkets, health stores and pharmacies nationwide.
For more information and stockist details visit www.gingerpeople.com.au
Thanks to The Ginger People 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club members are trialing the Spicy Apple Gin Gins and you can read what they thought in the comments below.
SaveSave
Comments
Jennifer says
I have been lucky enough to trial these delicious little treats, and I must say that I often suffer with tummy upsets. I am so thrilled that there is something so tasty and pleasant to chew and suck on that actually helps my tummy upsets. I have only recently jumped on the ginger band wagon, and although I don’t dislike the taste, it can be a little strong and overwhelming.
The Ginger People have done a fantastic job of creating something that tastes wonderful, helps with upset tummys and indigestion, and leaves you feeling like you have done something good for your body.
Spicy Apple Gin Gins are a chewy, apple flavoured ginger candy that are not too strong or overpowering.
Sharron Redmond says
I absolutely loved my Spicy Apple Gin Gins.
I had bought a product some time ago that resembled these in the way that they look and have been looking for a replacement for my elderly Mum who absolutely loves ginger in any way shape or form.
So this was sort of a 2 person trial .
Needles to say the Spicy Apple Gin Gins passed with flying colours.
They come in an good sized bag and are all individually wrapped which I personally really like as you can just have one or two and not feel like the rest are going to go sticky or to waste.
I found the Spicy Apple flavour to be subtle but lovely and the ginger itself was for us certainly not overwhelming. Nice and chewy and they last a good time .
I will definitely be rebuying this product for my Mum especially as she really enjoyed this type of ginger .
I would highly recommend Spicy Apple Gin Gins by The Ginger People and thank both them and Beauty and Lace for giving us the chance to try and review this great product.
meedee says
I love the taste of ginger and just like many others I do find that it is calming on the stomach. I tend to suffer badly with an upset stomach when I take long haul travel or im over tired so the thought of a candy that contained ginger and could help to calm my stomach was very enticing.
My pack of Gin-Gins arrived and I had to try one straight away. This pack was the Spicy Apple Gin-Gins and they pack a powerful punch of ginger which I loved and the spicy apple was lovely but the overwhelming taste is the ginger. Each Gin-Gin is wrapped in its own plastic wrap and I must admit I found them very hard to break into and many times I gave up and used scissors which would be a bit of an issue if I was on a plane….might have to chop open a few ends before boarding. The Gin-Gins are as they claim “chewy”. So much so that I had to spend some time afterwards removing bits from my teeth so I would be a little wary if you are someone that has false teeth as I dont think they would work to well for you. The taste is amazing and im really madly in love with these ginger treats and will certainly have to purchase some for the next time I travel. There is no way i could keep some in the house as they are so wonderful that I know I would consume them.
If you love ginger then you simply must give Gin-Gins a try. Im sold
Christine says
I was lucky enough to be sent one of these packs to trial – I have to admit that I thought they would be a healthy treat instead of eating lollies (due to all natural ingredients) however they contain way too much sugar (5gm per two pieces) for my liking. I have recently been trying to cut back on my sugar intake and feel that this is way too much. As I am normally not a fan of ginger in sweets I was surprised to find these rather pleasant – taste-wise. However I think they were a little too spicy for my liking. I do like my spice but not this much in a sweet. I gave some to my boss who loved them and asked for more during the day. She is a big fan of ginger and found them ‘warming’ after a few minutes as the packet claims. I found them abit too chewy and as another reviewer stated, I also had to pick it out of my teeth after chewing…. I was also under the impression that they would be Australian made and was surprised to find they are made in Indonesia. I would prefer to support Australian-made products. All in all I dont think I will buy them unless I suddenly come down with a nausea-related illness and may trial them again. Thank you so much to beauty and lace for choosing me. I absolutely love you guys!!!!
Andrea Furtado says
Really surprised at just how much I loved these sweets!! I to tend to get travel sickness so these are going to be really handy! Love that they are chewy and last a long time. The flavour is intense but not overpowering at all. Love the complex mix of spicy apple and ginger!Its perfect that they are individually wrapped so they can be stored easily in my purse and in the car as well. However the packaging is really hard to open and I had to struggle a fair bit to open them.. Apart from that a great tasting ginger lolly and will be looking out for it in my shopping trip this weekend not just for myself but for my friends as well.