User Review: Weight Watchers Body Balance Bluetooth Diagnostic Scale

The scales are a fickle mistress let’s be honest. They don’t always give the answers we want and the numbers can be deceiving. You can work your butt off only to have the numbers go up and up. You can’t rely on your scales alone, you need to weigh in conjunction with taking measurements and rely on the fit of your clothes.

Let’s talk scales for a minute. I admit that I’m a slave to the scales, I actually got up the morning after giving birth and asked for scales – the midwives were stunned. I used the scales every time I was at the doctors to chart my progress in the hope that I wouldn’t put on too many kilos through my pregnancy.

My scales and I have a horrid relationship because they are ridiculously temperamental. I ended up marking a spot on my bathroom floor to make sure they were always in the same spot and still they taunt me. I can get on, dislike the number so hop off and straight back on and the reading is different by 2kg. My scales have it in for me.

The Weight Watchers Body Balance Bluetooth Diagnostic Scale is different. It’s not temperamental like my old ones, the readings are stable and it does so much more than just tell you what you weigh. If you are ready to set your next goal then these scales are just the tool to help you reach it.

The Weight Watchers Body Balance Bluetooth Diagnostic Scales work with your smartphone or tablet to help track your progress in conjunction with the simple-to-use free Weight Watchers Scales by ConairTM app; which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

It can be disheartening to work hard and not see the scales move but that might be different if you are using the Weight Watchers Body Balance Bluetooth Diagnostic Scale because you won’t just be measuring your weight. These scales use Bio-impedance analysis (BIA) to measure body fat, body water, bone mass, muscle mass and body mass index (BMI). So even if you aren’t happy with how the weight is changing you might see changes in other measurements.

Personally, I want to see my weight and BMI drop. I want to lower my Body Fat percentage and raise my Muscle Mass. Tracking my Body Water could be beneficial because I definitely do not drink enough water. All of these readings are measured with the Weight Watchers Body Balance Bluetooth Diagnostic Scale.

If you have a family like mine that all love to jump on the bandwagon, or the scales as the case may be, then these are definitely the scales for you. There is a 10 person user memory which will remember the age, height and gender of up to 10 different people with automatic user recognition.

I have had half the family on the scales already, but we haven’t set the users up yet. I might look at doing that over the weekend. Setting my user up on the app took me less than 5 minutes.

The scales can be used with or without the app, so you can set the whole family up as users but the kids don’t need the app. Goal setting and progress tracking needs the app but taking the measurement and saving different users does not.

Detailed, simple and easy to follow instructions are included with the scales so you can set users up with the app or without in a matter of minutes.

The only issue I have found so far is that you need to use the scales with bare feet so that the indium tin oxide (ITO) electrodes on the top of the scale can measure impedance. You will get an error message if your feet are not bare or they are too dry, and that would be fine if it wasn’t so cold in the mornings.

Ever since I bought my wii fit with it’s scales that graph progress I have been in thrall to the progress graphs and already I am hooked on the weight and BMI graphs on my app.

If you are a member of Weight Watchers data can be synced automatically with your Weight Watchers account, it will also communicate with Apple® Health, Google Fit®, MapMyFitness, Runkeeper and MyFitnessPal.

The Weight Watchers Body Balance Bluetooth Diagnostic Scale boasts a sleek and stylish design. The platform is 31.5cm x 31.5cm with blue lit borders, and my 3.5yr old is in love with the pretty colours.

There are carpet feet included in the box which can be attached for accurate results on carpet. This would be great for those mornings when you want to weigh before leaving the warm toasty bedroom but I prefer to keep mine in the bathroom for use after my morning ablutions.

Weight is displayed in 0.05kg/0.1lb increments.

These scales accurately weigh up to 182kg/400lbs

Backed by a 10yr warranty

RRP: $129.95

Stockists: Harvey Norman, Bing Lee and Myer.

2 of our Beauty and Lace club members have been using the Weight Watchers Body Balance Bluetooth Diagnostic Scale and I look forward to hearing what they thought in the comments section below.

