Christmas is the perfect time to add a new scent to your home, and the Wilds Home Jasmine and Cedar Diffuser is a lovely pick for summer.
The fragrance goes like this…
Top: Fruit, Bergamot, Citrus
Heart: Jasmine, Floral, Rosewood, Ylang-Ylang
Base: Wood, Musk, Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Cinnamon
Designed in Australia, this diffuser comes in a classic white pot with gold accents. It adds to the decor of any home and is a safe way to add a pretty scent without posing a fire hazard. The liquid is 200ml and it will last up to two months!
This diffuser comes packaged in a white, pink and gold box and is ready for Christmas gifting. This year this colour scheme will be popular for Christmas decorating, so buy one for your home…and one for a present.
RRP $29.95
