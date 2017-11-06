Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Wilds Home Jasmine and Cedar Diffuser

Christmas is the perfect time to add a new scent to your home, and the Wilds Home Jasmine and Cedar Diffuser is a lovely pick for summer.

The fragrance goes like this…

Top: Fruit, Bergamot, Citrus
Heart: Jasmine, Floral, Rosewood, Ylang-Ylang
Base: Wood, Musk, Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Cinnamon


Designed in Australia, this diffuser comes in a classic white pot with gold accents. It adds to the decor of any home and is a safe way to add a pretty scent without posing a fire hazard. The liquid is 200ml and it will last up to two months!

This diffuser comes packaged in a white, pink and gold box and is ready for Christmas gifting. This year this colour scheme will be popular for Christmas decorating, so buy one for your home…and one for a present.

Make sure you check out the other fragrances and candles from the Wilds range.

RRP $29.95

Get yours at Wilds Home

