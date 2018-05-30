The nights are getting colder, and a candle will create a cozy ambiance in your home. Wilds have a wintery treat in store with the classic candle in a scent called Oriental Woods.

It comes in a white and green box, and the fragrance has some unique notes. The top notes include Leathery, Geranium, and Sandalwood, with heart notes of Woody, Clove, Lavender, and Floral. The base notes are Sandalwood, Patchouli, Heliotrope, Tonka, and Vanilla. This is a warm, deep candle and will create a feeling of snuggling by a fire in a rustic cabin in the woods.

Designed in Australia, this soy candle is a nice size at 260g. It comes in a white pot which will complement any decor and you will want to reuse it once the candle runs out! It has the Wilds logo on the side, embossed in a shade of rose gold. Winter will be warmer with a candle from Wilds. Sandalwood not your style? There is a selection of scents and fragrances available online.

Pretty and woody, this candle has an RRP of $29.95

To view or to purchase visit Wilds Oriental Woods Classic Candle

#gifted #winter2018

