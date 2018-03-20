Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Wilds Soy Candle in Magnolia

I would be more than happy to receive a new candle every Mother’s Day (take note kids). A Candle makes a luxurious gift which not only looks pretty but adds a warm ambiance to your home. This year get your gift purchasing done early and take the fuss out of showing Mum appreciation with a beautiful candle from Wilds.

Right now it is all about Magnolia, a pretty floral scent which fits the impending cooler weather. It has top notes of orange and leafy green, a heart of jasmine, floral, rosewood and ylang-ylang and a base of musk.


 

These Australian designed candles will burn up to 50 hours (remember only 2-3 hours at a time). The Magnolia variety comes in a white and purple box with gold accent, and the candle itself complements this in a classic white jar with a gold Wilds logo. It will suit any space and decor, and is a pretty little accessory.

This is packed with scent and yet still has an affordable price tag of $29.95 for 260g.

Shop the Wilds Magnolia Candle 

#gifted #mothersday2018

