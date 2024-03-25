Recipe: Banana and Pecan Wholemeal Muffins

Banana and Pecan Wholemeal Muffins are not only deliciously delightful but are also full of nutritional goodness. The scrumptious and simple assortment of ingredients makes for a quick recipe that can be whipped up as a healthy snack for both you and the kids.

Containing the highest antioxidant ingredients of all nuts, pecans are an excellent ingredient for maintaining a healthy and happy body, and are now proudly Australian-grown.

Ingredients

3 ripe bananas

5 tbsp honey

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp vanilla essence

1 cup self-raising wholemeal flour

3/4 cup pecan meal (Pecan meal is ground pecans and can be used in dishes to contribute to a healthy wholemeal texture )

1/4 cup pecan pieces

Instructions

Pre-heat oven to 210ºC (conventional oven), 190ºC (fan forced). Grease a 12 hole muffin pan. Mash bananas in a large mixing bowl. Add the honey and oil to the bananas and mix. Fold in the vanilla, flour and pecan meal and mix until just combined. Spoon the mixture into the moulds and bake at 210ºC (conventional oven), 190ºC (fan forced) for 20 minutes, or until browned. When cooked remove the muffins from the mould and place them on a wire rack to cool.

Serves 12