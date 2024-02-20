Hosting an event: your guide to entertaining etiquette

Holding a dinner party for six, cocktails for 40, or a party for every Tom, Dick and Jane? How do you pull off a successful event each time?

There are several factors to get right. Start with these expert tips:

Who’s who? The guest list will determine everything else – the invites, venue and theme.

When planning a dinner party, match up potentials, don’t mix exes, match interests and mix sexes. The smaller the group, the more important the dynamics.

Cocktail parties work best when everyone knows everyone or no one knows anyone. If one guest knows no one (except you), give them a +1.

Your place or mine?

Host your dinner party at home, but if you have a small budget, a restaurant is a good alternative. However, allow guests to see the costs beforehand.

If your home is small, a stand-up cocktail party for eight with buffet-style food is better than squeezing everyone around a dinner table.

Prefer a swish bar? Offer an open bar tab, at least for a little while, or canapes.

Your invitations. These set the tone for the entire event.

Mail-out invitations are a must for significant dos. They show that, like you, this party is special enough to go to the extra time and effort.

Choose the perfect invitation style for your event. Chic fill-ins are ideal for showers, birthdays, dinners, cocktail parties, and casual Christmas gatherings.



Custom-designed invitations make a statement and are perfect for significant birthdays, Christenings, anniversaries, glamorous Christmas parties, and engagements. For a more affordable option, consider printables, which can be personalized and easily printed at home or by a specialist store.

Most people’s diaries are full, so get the invites out at least six weeks before the event, especially if it’s a weekend. RSVPs should be at least one week before.

You are what you eat

Make sure you’re not spending time in the kitchen. Keep food simple, and use your fuss-free oven for cooking, especially if your home is open plan (less mess!)

Food – even nibblies – are a must at cocktail parties, too. You don’t want guests leaving early looking for the closest Thai takeaway!

Decorate in style

Make sure your venue looks just as good as an exquisitely fab frock.

Harsh downlights are brash, shiny and way too overexposed. Do you really think Cinderella found her prince under a fluoro? Dim the lights, or use lamps or votive candles.

Flowers are simple yet instantly transform a room. At the flower markets, you can buy a lot for very little.

Create corners for sexy secrets and flirtatious mingling – but leave space for people to move through.

On the day of the event…

Greet guests at the door and put a drink in their palm pronto.

Encourage your guests to mingle by introducing them to an interest they share.



You’ve put in the hard work, relax – and enjoy yourself!

What are some unique ideas for hosting a party in 2024?

There are so many unique ideas for hosting a party in 2024! Here are a few to consider:

1. Virtual Reality Party: With the advancement of technology, Virtual Reality (VR) parties are becoming increasingly popular. You can set up VR headsets and let your guests experience a whole new world while they socialize and have fun.

2. Time Capsule Party: 2024 is a significant year, so why not commemorate it by hosting a time capsule party? Ask your guests to bring items or messages that represent the current time and seal them in a time capsule to be opened in the future.

3. Sustainability-Themed Party: With the increasing awareness of environmental issues, a sustainability-themed party can be a great way to celebrate 2024. Encourage your guests to dress in eco-friendly clothing, serve sustainable food and drinks, and have eco-friendly party favours.

4. Retro/Throwback Party: Take your guests back in time by hosting a retro or throwback party. Pick a decade from the past and have everyone dress up and listen to music from that era. You can also serve popular foods and drinks from that time.

5. Space/Sci-Fi Party: 2024 marks the 55th anniversary of the first moon landing, so why not host a space or sci-fi themed party? Decorate with stars and planets, serve space-themed snacks and cocktails, and even have a photo booth with space-themed props.