Gift Idea: Komorebi Daily Luxe Planners

If you know someone who likes to be organised, a beautiful new diary could be the perfect gift this year.

Finding the right planner can be a challenge, but it doesn’t have to be. The limited edition Komorebi Daily Luxe Planners are designed in Australia and will be adored by any recipient. And, trust us when we say this — you’ll also want one for yourself.

If you go for the Luxe 2024 Day to a Page Planner, you’ll get over 400 pages to plan your year and stay on top of your daily tasks. From appointments to self-care to budgets, everything has a place in this spacious diary.

There are three nature-inspired hardcovers to choose from, with Neon Dreams (pictured), Birds and Woodlands.

The paper is thick and durable, and these planners have gold corners for added protection and a luxurious finish. Plus, they come with three coloured ribbon markers.

The planners are packaged in a black, recyclable keepsake box. They are practical, stylish and thoughtful — everything you want in a gift.

You can browse the range at Komorebi Luxe Planners.

Products featured in our Christmas Gift Guide have been sent to Beauty and Lace for review consideration. All opinions are our own.