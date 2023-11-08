Featured Lifestyle LIFESTYLE

Gift Idea: Tesalate Sand Free Beach Towels

November 8, 2023
An Aussie Christmas is sure to be a hot one, with Santa arriving in the middle of summer. So, what better gift to give than a beach towel?

Our pick? The sand-free beach towels from Tesalate. With beautiful Australian designs, quick dry fabric and generous sizes, this is a present they’ll take from the beach to the pool.

These towels may be 160cm x 80cm but they are anything but bulky. Unlike other options, your Tesalate beachy will fold up neatly when it’s time to go home.

After road-testing the Summer of Love (pictured) variety, it’s become a go-to towel. It doesn’t take long to dry and comes in a reusable, cute black pouch.

If you need a gift for a hard-to-buy person, a Tesalate towel is it. There are various designs, with options also available for kids and gym use.

Your Christmas shopping is taken care of with free shipping and gift wrapping. Browse the range at Tesalate.

Products featured in our Christmas Gift Guide have been sent to Beauty and Lace for review consideration. All opinions are our own.

  1. I don’t have one but my son does and he loves his towel. Uses it weekly to take his daughter to swim lessons as it dries quickly. Has also take in on holidays as it packs up quite small so takes very little room. I understand it wears well too!

    I’ve almost talked myself into purchasing one!

    Reply

