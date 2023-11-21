How to Make Vodka and Jelly Shots

Recently we held a party and for something a bit different we decided to make vodka and jelly shots. They were a hit with the guests so we decided to share. Here is a simple guide on how to successfully create these favours, no cooking skills required!

Not recommended if there are children present as they do look quite tempting!

You Need:

Vodka

Jelly – any flavour

Water

Plastic Shot Glasses

Method:

Prepare your shot glasses by lightly spraying with cooking oil, this will help the jelly shots slide out easily.

Carefully add boiling water to jelly as per packet instructions into a mixing bowl, and stir until dissolved. When it is time to add the cold water, simply replace 3/4 of the required amount with vodka and stir into the jelly mix. It is important to still add a quarter of cold water, otherwise your jelly won’t set.

Pour the jelly into your cups and allow to set in the fridge for at least four hours.

Serve cold!

Vodka can be substituted for other spirits, but try and choose something that will compliment the jelly. The most popular flavour we served was rasperry flavoured jelly with vodka.