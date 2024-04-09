Les Mills fitness classes. Which one is right for you?

Chances are your local gym will offer you a range of Les Mills fitness classes. Les Mills classes are a series of varied workouts, all designed to get you into your best shape. You can even do them online, at home.

If you are having trouble deciding which is the style for you, here is a brief rundown of some of the different workouts and what you can expect:

Body Pump

One of the most popular choices, Body Pump will give you results – fast! Not for the faint-hearted, Body Pump uses barbells combined with squats, presses, lifts and curls.

The class goes for 60 minutes and runs to a fun soundtrack to keep you motivated. If you think weightlifting is just for the blokes you would be mistaken, weights are an excellent choice for women – they get you toned in all the right places.

Body Balance

Body Balance is a relaxing routine that combines Yoga, Pilates and Tai Chi. The perfect choice for those who are stressed, Body Balance helps you unwind.

Control your breathing and learn stretching techniques to enhance your mind and body.

Body Combat

Body Combat is a fun workout and you don’t need to be overly coordinated to participate. The moves come from self-defense sports like karate, boxing and taekwondo and the routine lasts one hour.

This is an energetic workout set to a powerful soundtrack, and you will feel invigorated afterwards. A good choice for weight loss and increasing general fitness.

Body Attack

Body Attack works with the popular interval training method of exercise. This is a high-intensity workout that burns calories while you follow the aerobic movements to popular music.

Body Attack aids in promoting body strength, and increases general fitness.

Body Step

Body Step is based on traditional step classes, where an adjustable step is used. Like all Les Mills classes your workout is set to a fun soundtrack.

The steps are relatively simple to master, but the workout is quite intensive.

Body Jam

Body Jam is a cardio workout, which is more like a high energy dance routine. The music is hip and the moves are fun and modern.

This workout does require a certain amount of coordination so if it’s your first time, make sure you stand at the back! A class that feels more like a girl’s night out than a workout, but the calories will still be burning!

RPM

RPM is an indoor cycling workout where you ride to an energetic soundtrack. This is a high energy workout, and interval training is used. Mainly focusing on the lower body, this is always a popular class that will leave you exhausted but invigorated!

