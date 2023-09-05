Monnet Cognac (With Bonus Cocktail Recipe)

I was recently invited to a virtual tasting event for Monnet Cognac, and received samples from the range to try on the night.

If you’re not familiar with Monnet Cognac, the spirits are made from grapes and come from the Cognac region of France. The “Sunshine in a Glass” brand has been around since 1838. It’s a name that’s rich in history and well-known for its sophisticated collection of alcoholic drinks.

On the night, we had our very own virtual bartender, Cognac Expert Andie Bulley from Savile Row Bar in Queensland.

She introduced us to the spirit, which can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Drink it straight, over ice, or in a cocktail. While the tasting experience did see me sipping it straight, the high alcohol content is not for the faint-hearted.

The next time I open a bottle of Monnet Cognac, it’ll be to whip up Andie’s Swizzle Cocktail.

Here’s the recipe so you can enjoy it too:

MONNET VS Swizzle

Ingredients:

﻿﻿30mls Monnet VS

﻿﻿30mls Passionfruit Pulp Apera

﻿﻿20mls Lemon

﻿﻿15mls White Chocolate Liquor

10mls Honey

Nutmeg

Crushed Ice

Instructions:

Passionfruit Apera

60:45 Ratio Verjus to Passionfruit Pulp

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shaker

Shake and strain into a tall glass

Add two scoops of crushed ice and lightly swizzle

Top with crushed ice

Grate Nutmeg on top

Garnish with Lemon Twist

Prices start at $80.99 for the Monnet Cognac VS, but there are more expensive varieties if you want something extra special to add to your collection.

The Monnet range includes Monnet VS, Monnet Sunshine, Monnet VSOP, Monnet XO Flamboyant, Monnet XXO and Monnet Salamander spiced liquor.

Available to purchase nationally at Dan Murphy’s. For more information, please visit www.monnet.com/

Please drink responsibly