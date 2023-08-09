RECIPE: Oven Steamed Snapper with Green Curry Sauce

94% of Australians now cook at least one Asian inspired meal in their homes each week. We are moving away from the simple and safe Australian-Asian dishes and experimenting with a much wider variety of Asian cultures.

Winter is a perfect time to extend the experimentation with a massive range of spicy curries and steamy laksas.

“It’s all about using the foundations of Asian cooking and mixing it up to create a dish that suits you. Asian food can be easy. With the Asian Home Gourmet range of great quality spice pastes and simmer sauces, you can create authentic, no fuss Asian cuisine without hours of preparation,” Milan Strbac, head chef and owner of Sugarcane Restaurant and Asian Home Gourmet ambassador.

So here we have a recipe for Steamed Snapper with Green Curry Sauce that is sure to satisfy snapper fans.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 packet Asian Home Gourmet Thai Green Curry Paste

4 plate size baby snapper (individual serve), cleaned and scaled

2 stalks lemongrass, white part only, sliced

16 kaffir lime leaves

400mls coconut cream

¼ cup roughly chopped Thai basil

1 teaspoon lime juice

Method:

Preheat oven to 180C.

Place a large length of baking paper on a flat surface, spray lightly with oil spray and top with a snapper. It is important that the paper is big enough to enclose and form an envelope for the fish to steam in.

Place four kaffir leaves in the cavity of the fish and several slices of lemongrass, then fold the baking paper around the fish into a parcel. Place on a large baking tray. Repeat the process with the remaining fish.

Transfer the tray with the fish to the oven and bake for 25 minutes or until steamed through.

While the fish is cooking, place the Thai Green Curry Paste in a small saucepan and cook for a minute before adding the coconut cream and one cup of water. Bring to a simmer then reduce the heat and stir in the Thai basil and lime juice. Cook for another 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.

To serve, transfer each fish to a serving plate. Drizzle with sauce and garnish with extra Thai basil.