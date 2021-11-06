Product of the Year Awards 2022

Each year we look forward to learning about the Product of the Year (POY) Award winners.

If you’re unfamiliar with the POY, it’s a consumer-based award survey that’s been running for over thirteen years. Over 5,000 Aussies vote for their favourite supermarket and everyday products, before the winners are revealed.

The criteria used for voting include relevance, uniqueness, excitement, likeability, distinctiveness, and innovation.

The POY award winners have just been announced for 2022, and there is something for everyone on this list. As we’ve spent more time at home than ever before, there’s a focus on convenience and innovation.

And, it’s nice to see some environmentally friendly options in the mix.

You can view the full list of winners here. But I was lucky enough to receive some of the winning products to try, so let’s take a look at some of my personal favourites from the 2022 list:

Dilmah Green Tea with Ginger: As someone who drinks tea every day, this was a refreshing twist to my normal selection. I will purchase other flavours in the range.

The Bulldog Original Bamboo Razor: The handle is made from bamboo and the packaging is recycled making it an eco-friendly alternative. Hubby says it gives a comfortable and clean shave.

Nando’s Peri Peri Bag and Bake: As a busy mum I’m always looking for quick, nutritious dinners. These bags are so handy. Just add chicken, pop them in the oven, and serve with a side of veg. Dinner is sorted.

Leggo’s Organic Tomato and Garlic Pasta Sauce: Sometimes you just don’t feel like cooking everything from scratch. These jar sauces come with 6 serves of vegetables. Plus they are reduced salt with no added sugar. Perfect for adding to your lasagne base.

Lakanto Maple Flavoured Syrup: If you want a sweet hit without added sugar, this will get the job done. There’s no artificial colours or flavours and it has monkfruit sweetener. Whether it’s for pancakes or scones, you won’t feel like you’re missing out.

Macro Laundry Powder: This is a versatile laundry powder for front and top loaders. It’s made with naturally derived fragrances and is eco-friendly. It even comes with a cardboard scoop. No added nasties for a gentle wash for the whole family.

These are just a few of the goodies you will find on the Product of the Year 2022 winners list. These products are readily available, with most sold at Coles or Woolworths.

Have you tried any of the winning products? Let us know in the comments section below.