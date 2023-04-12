Recipe: Banoffee Pie

Banoffee Pie is a household favourite and this no bake recipe makes it a quick and easy treat. While banana bread is always a go-to, it’s not the only thing you can make with the yellow fruit.

Banoffee is not a new creation, with a history dating back to 1971 in Britain. It’s a toffee, creamy dessert topped with bananas.

How do you make it? Here’s a no-fail Banoffee Pie recipe.

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients

23 cm diameter spring form cake tin

1 x 250 gm packet of Granita or Marie Biscuits

125 gm butter, melted

1 x 495 gm tin sweetened condensed milk

50 gm or 2 ½ tablespoons of butter, cubed

3 tablespoons or 60 gm golden syrup

4-5 firm bananas

400 ml cream, whipped

50 gm dark chocolate, grated

Method

1. Crush the biscuits in a food processor until you have fine crumbs then and add the melted butter. Process again to combine. The crumbs should stick together when squeezed.

2. Press into the spring form cake tin halfway up the sides. Refrigerate while you make the filling.

3. Place the cubed butter and the golden syrup into a saucepan and heat, stirring until melted.

4. Add the tin of condensed milk and stir on medium heat for approximately 5-8 minutes until the mixture bubbles, thickens and starts to change colour.

5. Remove from the heat and cool for a couple of minutes before pouring into the chilled crumb crust.

6. Refrigerate until cold and firm. The pie can be made up to this point and finished when you are ready.

7. Slice three bananas and mix them with the whipped cream.

8. Pour into the tart shell on top of the chilled caramel and smooth down to a nice flat surface.

9. Sprinkle chocolate shavings onto the top of the tart and then decorate with the final sliced banana.

Tips

• If making ahead of time, toss the bananas in a small amount of lemon juice

• This pie is very rich and you only need a small slice

Recipe courtesy of Australian Bananas

