Recipe: Boysenberry Chocolate Lava Cakes

Easter is coming up and we can’t think of any excuse better than that to get our chocolate on. This recipe is for Boysenberry Chocolate Lava Cakes featuring Anathoth Farm.

Difficulty: Medium

Hint: Be sure to work quickly when adding the chocolate to the egg mixture or else it may separate the mix. Sifting the flour is a must if you want to have a soft lava cake.

Ingredients

100g Dark Chocolate

¼ cup plain flour, sifted

2 eggs

½ cup caster sugar

1 Tbls Anathoth Farm Boysenberry jam

100g butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

Spray oil

Double Thick Cream or Vanilla Ice-cream (optional)

Cocoa powder (optional)

Method

1. Pre-heat oven to 170c fan forced. In a small pot over low heat melt the butter and chocolate. Stir till thoroughly melted and well combined. Allow to cool for 10 minutes.

2. In a mixing bowl beat the eggs, sugar and vanilla till thick and glossy. Add the chocolate and butter to the egg mix. Then add the Anathoth Farm Boysenberry jam and flour. Gently mix till well combined.

3. Grease 4 oven-proof ramekins with the spray oil. Add ¾ cup of mixture into each ramekin.

4. Bake for 12 minutes or until there is a crust on the top but a slight wobble in the centre. Take out of oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes. Simply remove the cake by inverting the ramekin on to the serving dish.

Serve immediately with Double thick cream or vanilla ice cream and a generous sifting of cocoa powder.