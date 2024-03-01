Cupcakes Dessert Muffins RECIPES

RECIPE: Easter Egg Muffins

February 28, 2024
Looking for a hoppy-licious recipe to make this Easter? Celebrate the sweet season with these yummy muffins.

Have a bite and you’ll discover a chocolate egg surprise:

Easter Egg Muffins – Makes 12

Ingredients:

  • 2 ¼ cups of self-raising flour
  • 3/4 cup milk
  •  2/3 cup of fine caster sugar
  • 125g of butter, melted and then cooled
  •  2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla essence
  • 12 small Easter eggs (unwrapped and not in foil)
Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 180°C
  • Sift flour and sugar into a mixing bowl
  • Whisk together the melted cooled butter, milk, eggs and vanilla essence
  • Add wet mixture to dry ingredients and mix until just combined, be careful not to over mix
  • Spoon batter into muffin tray lined with paper cases so each is one-third full
  • Place an unwrapped Easter egg into the middle of each muffin and spoon the remaining muffin mixture on top
  • Place in pre-heated oven for 20 minutes until golden
  • Allow to cool and tie with ribbon

Let us know if you cook these in the comments section below.

