RECIPE: Easter Egg Muffins

Looking for a hoppy-licious recipe to make this Easter? Celebrate the sweet season with these yummy muffins.
Have a bite and you’ll discover a chocolate egg surprise:
Easter Egg Muffins – Makes 12
Ingredients:
- 2 ¼ cups of self-raising flour
- 3/4 cup milk
- 2/3 cup of fine caster sugar
- 125g of butter, melted and then cooled
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla essence
- 12 small Easter eggs (unwrapped and not in foil)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 180°C
- Sift flour and sugar into a mixing bowl
- Whisk together the melted cooled butter, milk, eggs and vanilla essence
- Add wet mixture to dry ingredients and mix until just combined, be careful not to over mix
- Spoon batter into muffin tray lined with paper cases so each is one-third full
- Place an unwrapped Easter egg into the middle of each muffin and spoon the remaining muffin mixture on top
- Place in pre-heated oven for 20 minutes until golden
- Allow to cool and tie with ribbon
Let us know if you cook these in the comments section below.
