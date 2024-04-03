Recipe: Easter Bunny Pancakes with NUTELLA

This Easter, wake up with bunny-themed pancakes. This quick and easy recipe will put a smile on everyone’s faces and get you egg-cited for the long weekend.
Serves 6
Pancake ingredients
- 1 ¼ cups plain Flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 egg whites, lightly whipped 1 cup milk
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- olive oil spray
For the bunny decoration
- 15g (1 tbsp) Nutella® per pancake
- sliced bananas and blueberries for the eyes
Method
- Add the flour, baking powder and salt together and stir well. Then, mix the egg whites, milk and vanilla together in another bowl. Gently combine the dry and wet ingredients until blended into a batter.
- Preheat and lightly grease a medium-sized pan with oil spray. Add ¼ cup of the pancake mixture to the pan and leave to cook until golden brown on the bottom. Flip the pancake with a palette knife and cook the other side until golden brown. Place the cooked pancakes on a plate and keep warm in the oven until ready to serve. Repeat the process with the remaining batter.
- To create your bunnies, use round pancakes for the face and cut 2 shapes from another pancake for its ears.
- Then, use the Nutella® to create the nose, mouth and whiskers. Create the eyes using 2 slices of bananas, each with a blueberry in the centre. Now, hop to the table and enjoy your special Easter Bunny pancake!
