Recipe: Easter Bunny Pancakes with NUTELLA

This Easter, wake up with bunny-themed pancakes. This quick and easy recipe will put a smile on everyone’s faces and get you egg-cited for the long weekend.

Serves 6

Pancake ingredients

1 ¼ cups plain Flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 egg whites, lightly whipped 1 cup milk

½ tsp vanilla extract

olive oil spray

For the bunny decoration

15g (1 tbsp) Nutella® per pancake

sliced bananas and blueberries for the eyes

Method