Recipe: Easy Weeknight Gnocchi

Gnocchi is the perfect comfort food for a cold winter’s evening. Here’s a recipe courtesy of Smeg that will quickly become a family favourite.
INGREDIENTS
Serves 4
- 700ml tomato passata
- 500g pre prepared gnocchi
- 60g baby spinach leaves
- 150g button mushrooms, finely sliced
- 250g ricotta
- Parmesan cheese and basil leaves to serve
- To make gnocchi
- 1kg potatoes suitable for gnocchi
- 2-2 1/2 cups (200-300g) all-purpose flour
- 1 egg pinch of salt
METHOD
- Set the oven to fan forced and preheat to 180⁰C.
- Pour passata into a large baking dish and gently stir through gnocchi, spinach and mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper and top with tablespoons of ricotta.
- Cook for 25 minutes. Serve hot topped with parmesan.
For Gnocchi
- Wash the potatoes, leaving the skins on. Put them in a large pot filled with cold water, then bring them to cook over medium-high heat until the potatoes can easily be pierced with a fork. When ready, drain the potatoes. Peel them then pass them through a potato masher, letting them fall in the bowl of the stand mixer. Let them cool for 5 minutes.
- When the potatoes are slightly cool, add half of the flour, egg and pinch of salt. Using the Smeg stand mixer hook, mix on setting 1 until the ingredients are combined.
- Flour a work surface with half of the remaining flour, reserving the other half in a corner to use if needed. Put the potato dough on the work surface and roll into a large loaf, then cut into slices like you would a loaf of bread. Roll out each slice into a small looking bread stick, making sure to use a small amount of flour so it doesn’t stick to the work surface. Cut into small pieces.
Bring a large pot of water to boil. Salt the water with 1-2 tablespoons of rock salt and add the gnocchi. Cook until the gnocchi float to the top;1-2 minutes. Drain.
