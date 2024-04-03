Recipe: Pineapple and Mint Mojitos

Enjoy a tropical mojito with your friends and wind down with this bar-quality beverage. Not drinking? Omit the alcohol and enjoy a refreshing mocktail.

Makes 1

Preparation time: 7 minutes

Ingredients

Pineapple nectar:

500g pineapple chunks

2 tablespoons coconut sugar, brown sugar or honey

For each mojito:

8-10 mint leaves, plus extra for decoration

½ lime, cut into 3 wedges

¼ cup fresh pineapple chunks

1-2 tablespoons of the pineapple nectar

2 tablespoons white rum

½ cup crushed ice

½ cup sparkling mineral water

Tip: When making the nectar, you can use the liquid with the pulp as well, if you prefer. Otherwise, use the pulp to add flavour to smoothies or serve over yoghurt or ice cream as a delicious and natural flavouring.

Method

To make the pineapple nectar, place pineapple chunks and sweetener in a food processor and process until liquefied. Pour the liquid into a jar – you can store leftover liquid in the fridge for up to 5 days or freeze in ice cube trays.

To make the mojitos, place the mint, lime and pineapple into a glass and using a muddle stick or the end of a wooden spoon macerate the ingredients together until well crushed. Add pineapple nectar, rum and top the lot with sparkling water.

