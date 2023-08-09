Recipe: Pitas Filled with Ham and Pesto Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs aren’t just for the kids. This quick and easy egg recipe can be made in as little as 15 minutes, giving you breakfast, brunch, lunch, or a snack in a flash.

The pesto modernizes traditional scrambled eggs, and you can use green or red pesto depending on your personal taste. If you have fresh basil in the garden, why not make your own?

Serve in your favourite pita wrap as a toast alternative.

Pitas Filled with Ham and Pesto Scrambled Eggs

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

6 eggs

2 tbsp cream

1 tbsp fresh basil pesto paste

20g butter

300g shaved ham

2 large lettuce leaves

2 wheat pitta bread cut in half

Method:

1. Lightly beat the eggs with cream and pesto.

2. Heat the butter in a non-stick saucepan, when melted and bubbling you can add the egg mixture.

3. Cook while stirring for two minutes or until just set.

4. Heat the ham in the same pan until becoming slightly crispy on the edges.

5. Carefully open the pita pockets, place in a lettuce leaf, then the ham and spoon in the scrambled egg.

6. Serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of Australian Eggs