RECIPE: Spooky Spider Web Chocolate Cake

Want to create a spooky yet delicious treat this Halloween?

This spider web cake from The Nourished Chef and Califia Farms will be the feature of any ghoulish event. Let’s get cooking.

Serves 8

Ingredients

CHOCOLATE CAKE

2 Cups Plain Flour

¾ Cup Cocoa Powder

1 ½ tsp Baking Soda

¼ tsp Salt

1 Cup Granulated Sugar

½ Cup Brown Sugar

1 ½ Cups Califia Farms Original Oat Milk

¾ Cup Vegetable Oil

2 tsp Vanilla Extract

100g Vegan Friendly White Marshmallows

EDIBLE BLOOD

100g Vegan Friendly White Chocolate

⅓ Canned Coconut Milk

Red Food Colouring

BLACK FROSTING

½ Cup Vegan Butter (room temp)

3 Cups Powdered Sugar

Black Food Colouring

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

3 Tbsp Califia Farms Original Oat Milk

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease 2 x 20cm cake tins. To a bowl, add flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt and sugars. Stir briefly.

2. In a second bowl, add oat milk, oil and vanilla. Add wet mixture to dry ingredients. Stir to combine. Divid mixture, pour into prepared cake tins. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until cooked through. Allow to cool.

3. Meanwhile, place coconut and chocolate into a small saucepan. Melt until smooth. Allow to cool. Add red food dye to your colour liking. Place into the fridge to set.

4. For the frosting, add the butter to a stand mixer. Slowly add the powdered sugar until well combined. Add vanilla, oat milk and black food colouring to your colour liking.

5. Melt marshmallows in the microwave for 30 seconds. It’s now time to assemble! Add the edible bloody mixture into between the two mud cake layers. Spread over black frosting evenly. Using two forks, stretch the sticky marshmallows to create ‘spider like’ webs. Layer over the frosting. Add your favourite Halloween sprinkles. Allow cake to firm up in the fridge for approximately 1 hour.

Happy Halloween!

Let us know if you try it in the comments section below.