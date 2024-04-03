Recipe: Tasty Tartlets with NUTELLA and Raspberries

Looking for a yummy dessert to share with family and friends? These tasty tartlets will be ready in around an hour, and come with a chocolatey Nutella twist.
Serves 6
Ingredients for the bases
- 2 cups plain flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 125g butter, softened and cut into pieces
- ½ cup sugar 1 egg yolk
- 1 egg
- zest of 1 lemon pinch of salt
To serve
- 90g Nutella (15g per portion)
- fresh raspberries or strawberries
- Put the flour and baking powder into a pile on the pastry board. Add the softened butter into pieces in the middle. Crush quickly to make a pile of ‘crumbs,’ then add the sugar, yolk and egg, lemon zest and a pinch of salt to the crumbs. Mix everything together quickly, forming a ball. Wrap it in a cloth or plastic wrap and put it in the fridge to rest for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. To create your tartlet shapes, use a rolling pin to roll out the dough to a thickness of 5mm and cut out circles slightly larger than the individual tins.
- Put the dough into the greased tins. To prevent the tartlets from swelling up too much, prick the dough a few times with the prongs of a fork. Bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes. Afterwards, remove the tartlets from the cases and let them cool.
- Fill each little tartlet with a tablespoon of Nutella and serve with a smattering of colourful fresh raspberries or strawberries.
Chef’s Tip:
While not essential, you can use pastry weights to hold the bases down while cooking.
