Recipe: Tasty Tartlets with NUTELLA and Raspberries

Looking for a yummy dessert to share with family and friends? These tasty tartlets will be ready in around an hour, and come with a chocolatey Nutella twist.

Serves 6

Ingredients for the bases

2 cups plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

125g butter, softened and cut into pieces

½ cup sugar 1 egg yolk

1 egg

zest of 1 lemon pinch of salt

To serve

90g Nutella (15g per portion)

fresh raspberries or strawberries

Put the flour and baking powder into a pile on the pastry board. Add the softened butter into pieces in the middle. Crush quickly to make a pile of ‘crumbs,’ then add the sugar, yolk and egg, lemon zest and a pinch of salt to the crumbs. Mix everything together quickly, forming a ball. Wrap it in a cloth or plastic wrap and put it in the fridge to rest for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180°C. To create your tartlet shapes, use a rolling pin to roll out the dough to a thickness of 5mm and cut out circles slightly larger than the individual tins.

Put the dough into the greased tins. To prevent the tartlets from swelling up too much, prick the dough a few times with the prongs of a fork. Bake in the oven for 8-10 minutes. Afterwards, remove the tartlets from the cases and let them cool.

Fill each little tartlet with a tablespoon of Nutella and serve with a smattering of colourful fresh raspberries or strawberries.

Chef’s Tip:

While not essential, you can use pastry weights to hold the bases down while cooking.