Recipe: Seashell Pastries

Fast Ed has built a reputation for creating mouthwatering dishes that make cooking feel effortless, and his classic book The Food Clock is no different.

Filled with stunning recipes that are both approachable and full of flavor, it’s perfect for anyone looking to up their culinary game, even if you’re not a seasoned pro in the kitchen.

Give these seashell pastries a whirl —

Ingredients:

450g (3 cups) plain flour

1 teaspoon salt

185ml (3/4 cup) water

100g unsalted butter, softened

100g lard, softened

100g caster sugar

180ml boiling water

100g semolina

2 egg yolks

2 teaspoons natural vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

230g (1 cup) ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons mixed peel, chopped

Method:

Put the flour and salt in the bowl of an electric mixer and mix with the dough hook until combined. Add the water in a steady stream, mixing on slow speed until a rough dough forms. Knead briefly, then wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Divide the dough into four pieces, then pass through a pasta machine on the widest setting, then fold up and pass through the machine several more times, until 1mm thick. Beat the butter and lard together and spread one-quarter of this mixture on top of the dough.

Repeat with the remaining dough and lard.

Roll up one pastry sheet to form a tight cigar shape, leaving a 2cm margin at one end. Overlap the next sheet and continue to roll.

Repeat with the remaining sheets, then wrap well in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Combine the sugar and boiling water in a saucepan and set over moderate heat. Beat in the semolina and boil for a few minutes until thickened, then set aside to cool. Transfer to the bowl of a food processor and pulse with the egg yolks, vanilla, cinnamon and ricotta until smooth. Fold in the mixed peel.

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Cut 2cm thick slices off the pastry log and flatten each into an 8cm disc. Make a cavity in the centre, creating a shell shape by dragging the sides down. Spoon or pipe some of the ricotta mixture into the cavity. Fold one side over to enclose the filling and press the edges together to seal.

Arrange on baking-paper-lined baking trays and bake for 20–25 minutes until flaky, crisp and golden.

{Makes 24}

Recipe shared with permission.