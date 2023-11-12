Recipe: Semifreddo

Semifreddo is Italian for half frozen and this dessert is sweet and cold with that delicious berry flavour. It needs to be frozen overnight so make sure you prepare the day before you want to serve.

This is the perfect fit for your summer entertaining.

Ingredients

3 eggs

2 egg yolks, extra

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup CSR Pour & Store Caster Sugar

500g frozen mixed berries

2 cups cream

Persian Fairy Floss, for decoration

Raspberries & blueberries, for garnish

Serves 8

Method

1. Combine eggs, extra yolks, vanilla extract and CSR Pour & Store Caster Sugar in a heatproof bowl and place over a saucepan of simmering water and whisk for 5 minutes or until frothy. The heat helps to increase the volume of the whipped mixture.

2. Remove from heat and beat with an electric mixer until thick and pale. Lightly crush 300g of mixed berries and fold through the egg mixture.

3. Beat cream with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Gently fold through the egg mixture.

4. Line a 26cm x 10cm loaf pan with plastic wrap. Lay the remaining berries at the base of the pan. Pour over Semifreddo. Cover with foil and freeze overnight. Remove from pan and decorate with Persian Fairy Floss and berries. Cut into thick slices and enjoy.

Recipe courtesy of CSR Sugar.