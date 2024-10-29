Tesalate: Mirage Sand-Free Beach Towel

The sun is starting to shine and we are ready for some fun. From the beach to the pool, there is no better way to spend an Aussie summer than in the water.

Whether you’re looking for a gift idea or something for yourself, put Tesalate on your list. These Australian-designed beach towels are made for all of life’s little adventures.

They’re sand-free and quick dry, so this will be your new favourite towel. Plus, they come in a range of patterns so you can mix and match with your outfit.

So, which one do we love? The Mirage is a pretty addition to your towel collection. It reminds of us overseas holidays with its beachy colour scheme.

The best thing is, that even though it’s full size at 160cm x 80cm — this babe is compact. It folds up neatly and fits nearly inside the carry pouch. Throw it in your oversized tote bag and go wherever life takes you.

Want to know more? You can shop the Mirage beach towel here.