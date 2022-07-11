USER TRIAL: Califia Farms Original and Vanilla Oat Milks

New Califia Farms Original and Vanilla Oat Milks

Introducing new Califia Farms Original Oat Milk and Vanilla Oat Milk! Deliciously dairy free and specially crafted with no added sugar, they’re both fortified with Calcium and Vitamin D and are an excellent source of dietary fibre.

Original Oat Milk has a naturally sweet taste similar to dairy, while Vanilla Oat Milk is just that extra bit dreamy with a dash of tasty vanilla. With a smooth and creamy texture, Califia’s new oat milks are perfect for the whole family to enjoy in breakfast dishes, smoothies, desserts, baking and more.

Both Califia Farms Original Oat Milk and Califia Farms Vanilla Oat Milk are available now from Woolworths supermarkets nationally in the long-life milk aisle for RRP: $4.90.



For more info on Califia Farms products and recipe ideas head to califiafarms.com.au or follow them on Instagram.

Before you go, check out these Califia Farms recipes.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are testing the Califia Farm Oat Milk range. You can read their feedback below or add your own review.