RECIPE: Walnut and Lemon Shortbreads

Shortbread is always a favourite, you can package these up for gifting or serve for morning tea. The lemon and walnut twist give these a unique flavour and this recipe is suitable for all cooking skill levels.

These bite sized treats are addictive, and you won’t be able to stop at just one.

Makes 24

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups walnuts

125g butter, softened to room temperature

2 tablespoons CSR Caster Sugar

Zest of 2 lemons

1 cup plain flour, sifted

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 cup CSR Pure Icing Sugar

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180ºC conventional or 160ºC fan forced.

2. Place walnuts in a food processor and process until finely ground. Place ground walnuts aside in a bowl.

3. Combine butter, caster sugar, and lemon zest in a food processor and process until creamy and pale. Add flour, sea salt, and ground walnuts. Process for a further 30 seconds or until the mixture forms a dough.

4. Roll tablespoonfuls of mixture into balls. Place onto baking paper-lined trays and bake for 20 –25 minutes. Biscuits will crack on top when cooking. This is ok. Remove biscuits from the oven, and while still hot dust them with pure icing sugar.

Dusting biscuits with icing sugar while still warm forms a wonderful sugary coating. The icing sugar partly dissolves and coats the biscuits.

If you’re sharing with others, share the ingredients list in case of allergies. Alternatively, you may consider a nut-free version.

Recipe courtesy of CSR Sugar