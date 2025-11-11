5 Christmas Gifts for the Wine Lover

Say “cheers” this festive season with a bottle of white wine. Here’s a list of our favourites – all tried and tested by Beauty and Lace.

They are all perfect for gifting this festive season, or as a little thank you if you’re invited to a dinner or BBQ.

Our top wine picks for Christmas 2025:

1. Nautilus Estate Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough, New Zealand)

Crisp and lively, with flavours of passionfruit, citrus, and a hint of basil. It works beautifully with seafood, salads, or on its own. A safe, stylish pick that’s easy to gift…it’s won a tonne of awards too.

2. Little Giant Pinot Gris (Adelaide Hills, Australia)

Light, fresh, and easy to drink, with notes of pear, apple, and citrus blossom. Pairs well with pasta, roast chicken, or just shared with your besties. A versatile choice that most people will enjoy, and the bottle is pretty cute!

3. Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio (Valdadige, Italy)

Clean and dry, with apple and citrus flavours and a crisp finish. Great as an aperitif or with seafood and white meats. Recognisable, classic, and always a solid gift with its beautiful bottle.

4. Marnong Estate Reserve Blanc de Blancs (Sunbury, Victoria, Australia)

A sparkling Chardonnay with citrus, green apple, and a touch of brioche. Smooth bubbles and bright acidity make it perfect for celebrations, toasting, or New Year’s cheers. This is a special gift for a special person.

5. Patisserie Crème Brûlée Chardonnay (Australia)

Rich and slightly sweet, with flavours of vanilla custard, caramelised sugar, and stone fruit. A fun, playful bottle that works well with light desserts. It also tastes like a little treat on its own.

Wrap up one of these bottles, add a ribbon, and it’s ready to gift or take along as a thank you. Simple, thoughtful, and guaranteed to be appreciated by any wine lover.

Please drink responsibly.