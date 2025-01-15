If you have school-aged children you’ll know the school holidays are — long. While our summer days are filled with adventures, splashing in the pool and colouring, it’s not all fun and games.

There are also tantrums, sibling rivalry and the “Feed me I’m hungry”s.

I was gifted some Kinder Surprise Natoons and they have come in handy. These have 16 different animal cubs, and help to teach your kids about wildlife. You can also scan the Natoons using the Applaydu app for a bit of augmented reality.

Of course, I’m all about education and the kids enjoy the toys and the games. But, it’s the classic duo chocolate shell that kids of all ages love, including teenagers.

Whether it’s an occasional snack or a special treat, you can’t go past Kinder Surprise this summer. Having these in the pantry can be a school holiday sanity-saver when you need a quick reward.