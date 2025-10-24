Right now, 400 lucky shoppers have the chance to win a limited-edition Nutella x Alessi breadboard (RRP $250).

How to enter:

Purchase a specially marked jar of Nutella at Coles, Woolworths, or your local supermarket.

Keep your receipt.

Scan the QR code on the pack and visit nutella.com/winsummer to enter.

Ends 26 October 2025.

Nutella isn’t just for eating on toast or straight out of a jar. There are plenty of other ways this chocolate-y spread can be your star ingredient. Try this bonus recipe for Panini with Nutella and Strawberries:

Ingredients

Makes 4 portions

8 Mini panini

60 g Nutella® (15 g/portion)

100 g Fresh strawberries cut into slices

25 g Ricotta

Icing sugar to taste

For the panini

250 g Wholemeal flour

18 g Sugar

3 g Salt

12 g Butter

120 ml Whole milk

17 ml Water

8 g Brewer’s yeast

Method

Step 1. For the panini: mix together all the ingredients until you have a smooth, homogenous dough. Make little balls of dough, each weighing 40 g. Gently press down on each and leave them to rise for approximately 2 hours. Then bake in an oven at 180°C for 15 minutes.

Step 2. At the time of serving, cut each panini in half and gently heat them up in the oven. Spread them with ricotta and, using a piping bag, add the portion of Nutella® on top of the ricotta. Finish them off with the strawberries, put the panini back together and serve with a sprinkling of icing sugar.