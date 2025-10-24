Right now, 400 lucky shoppers have the chance to win a limited-edition Nutella x Alessi breadboard (RRP $250).
How to enter:
- Purchase a specially marked jar of Nutella at Coles, Woolworths, or your local supermarket.
- Keep your receipt.
- Scan the QR code on the pack and visit nutella.com/winsummer to enter.
Ends 26 October 2025.
Nutella isn’t just for eating on toast or straight out of a jar. There are plenty of other ways this chocolate-y spread can be your star ingredient. Try this bonus recipe for Panini with Nutella and Strawberries:
Ingredients
Makes 4 portions
- 8 Mini panini
- 60 g Nutella® (15 g/portion)
- 100 g Fresh strawberries cut into slices
- 25 g Ricotta
- Icing sugar to taste
For the panini
- 250 g Wholemeal flour
- 18 g Sugar
- 3 g Salt
- 12 g Butter
- 120 ml Whole milk
- 17 ml Water
- 8 g Brewer’s yeast
Method
Step 1. For the panini: mix together all the ingredients until you have a smooth, homogenous dough. Make little balls of dough, each weighing 40 g. Gently press down on each and leave them to rise for approximately 2 hours. Then bake in an oven at 180°C for 15 minutes.
Step 2. At the time of serving, cut each panini in half and gently heat them up in the oven. Spread them with ricotta and, using a piping bag, add the portion of Nutella® on top of the ricotta. Finish them off with the strawberries, put the panini back together and serve with a sprinkling of icing sugar.
