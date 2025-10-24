EVENT RECIPES

Win a Limited-Edition Nutella x Alessi Breadboard

October 17, 2025
lace
No Comments

Right now, 400 lucky shoppers have the chance to win a limited-edition Nutella x Alessi breadboard (RRP $250).

How to enter:

  • Purchase a specially marked jar of Nutella at Coles, Woolworths, or your local supermarket.
  • Keep your receipt.
  • Scan the QR code on the pack and visit nutella.com/winsummer to enter.

Ends 26 October 2025.

Nutella isn’t just for eating on toast or straight out of a jar. There are plenty of other ways this chocolate-y spread can be your star ingredient. Try this bonus recipe for Panini with Nutella and Strawberries:

Ingredients
Makes 4 portions

  • 8 Mini panini
  • 60 g Nutella® (15 g/portion)
  • 100 g Fresh strawberries cut into slices
  • 25 g Ricotta
  • Icing sugar to taste

For the panini

  • 250 g Wholemeal flour
  • 18 g Sugar
  • 3 g Salt
  • 12 g Butter
  • 120 ml Whole milk
  • 17 ml Water
  • 8 g Brewer’s yeast

Method

Step 1. For the panini: mix together all the ingredients until you have a smooth, homogenous dough. Make little balls of dough, each weighing 40 g. Gently press down on each and leave them to rise for approximately 2 hours. Then bake in an oven at 180°C for 15 minutes.

Step 2. At the time of serving, cut each panini in half and gently heat them up in the oven. Spread them with ricotta and, using a piping bag, add the portion of Nutella® on top of the ricotta. Finish them off with the strawberries, put the panini back together and serve with a sprinkling of icing sugar.

You May Also Like:

RECIPE: Cherry Pie Ice Cream

Recipe: Christmas Pudding with Spiced Cream

Chocolate Bourbon Cake (Flaschengeist)

Happy Birthday Australian Macadamias

Recipe: Edible Terrarium

The Constellations Project

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *