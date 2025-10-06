Boyle Chubbies Paint Sticks

Want a fun stocking stuffer for creative kids? Look no further than the Boyle Classic Colours Chubbies Paint Sticks. We first discovered these at a free library activity and loved them so much we went straight to Bunnings to grab a pack.

They work just like a glue stick, just uncap, twist, and paint. They’re non-toxic, instant dry, and no smudge. There’s no need for brushes or a water bowl, so you avoid the mess of dirty cups and dripping paint. This is a win for all parents (and teachers, too)!

Kids can use the Chubbies on card, wood, canvas, foam, and more. You can also pick up wooden letters, boxes, bird houses, and picture frames for them to bedazzle.

This set comes with six bright, vibrant shades, but there are also Metallic and Fluorescent packs if you want to mix and match.

Pair them with some stickers, craft paper, or bling, and you’ve got an easy way to keep kids entertained and off their devices.

Affordable, colourful and mess-free, they make a great little Christmas surprise for crafty kids. We promise, if you hate paint – these are a game changer.