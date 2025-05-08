Popular Types of Coffee: Which One is Your Cup?

Let’s be honest. Coffee isn’t just a drink, it’s a daily ritual. Whether you’re powering through the school run, a full inbox, or just trying to feel like a functioning human before 9am, there’s a coffee for that. But with so many types out there, the menu can feel like another language.

To make things easier, we’ve put together a guide to some of the most common coffee styles (and a few you might not have tried yet). From strong and simple to sweet and frothy, here’s your cheat sheet to what’s what.

Affogato

Part dessert, part coffee. A scoop of vanilla ice cream drowned with a shot of hot espresso.

Best for: The sweet tooth who still needs their caffeine fix.

Americano / Long Black

Made with a single shot of espresso and hot water. Milder than straight espresso but still bold.

Best for: Minimalists who like their coffee strong but not too shouty.

Black Coffee

Straightforward brewed coffee without milk. No frills, just the basics.

Best for: Purists who want their coffee like their mornings…unfiltered.

Cafe Au Lait

Brewed coffee (not espresso) served with steamed milk. Smooth and mellow.

Best for: Those who like comfort in a cup without the caffeine kick of espresso.

Cappuccino

Espresso with steamed and frothed milk, often topped with a sprinkle of chocolate or cinnamon. A classic choice, especially for beginners.

Best for: The classic orderer who wants a little froth and flair.

Cold Brew

Coffee steeped in cold water for 12 to 24 hours. Naturally smooth and less acidic, served chilled.

Best for: The cool, calm and caffeinated.

Cortado

Equal parts espresso and warm milk. Strong with a creamy edge.

Best for: The balanced type. Think bold but approachable.

Double Shot

Two shots of espresso instead of one. Extra strong for extra energy.

Best for: The person who has no time for small talk or small caffeine.

Doppio

Italian for “double.” Two shots of espresso in one cup. Rich and intense.

Best for: Espresso lovers who like to double down.

Espresso

A concentrated coffee made with finely ground beans and high pressure. Strong and small.

Best for: The no-nonsense drinker who’s here to get things done.

Flat White

Like a latte, but with less milk and no foam. Served in a smaller cup.

Best for: The quietly confident type who skips the fuss.

Iced Coffee

Served cold, often with chilled milk or ice. Variations include iced lattes or frappes.

Best for: Sunny-day sippers who want their caffeine chilled.

Irish Coffee

A warming mix of coffee, whiskey, sugar and cream.

Best for: Night owls or weekend brunchers who like a little kick.

Latte (Caffe Latte)

Espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam. Creamy and comforting.

Best for: The reliable, go-to orderer who loves a smooth start.

Macchiato

Espresso topped with just a dash of steamed milk. Stronger than a latte.

Best for: The espresso fan who likes just a touch of softness.

Mocha

Espresso blended with chocolate and milk. A dessert-like drink for coffee lovers.

Best for: The chocoholic who can’t decide between a hot drink and a treat.

Nitro Cold Brew

Cold brew infused with nitrogen gas for a smooth, creamy texture. Served cold on tap.

Best for: Trendsetters who like their coffee a little different.

Piccolo Latte

A smaller version of a latte. One shot of espresso with a little steamed milk.

Best for: People who need a shot of up-and-go without the time to drink it.

Red Eye

Brewed coffee with an added shot of espresso. A jolt of caffeine in a cup.

Best for: Anyone powering through a deadline or a long haul.

Ristretto

A short, concentrated espresso shot made with less water. Rich and powerful.

Best for: The bold-hearted who want all the flavour in half the space.

Turkish Coffee

Finely ground coffee simmered with water and sugar. Unfiltered, strong, and often served in a small cup.

Best for: The traditionalist who likes their brew with history and a little drama

No matter what kind of coffee mood you’re in, there’s a perfect brew waiting for you. Whether you’re after something bold, sweet, or smooth, the options are endless.

So next time you’re at the café, give one of these a go and see what suits you best. Cheers to finding your perfect cup.