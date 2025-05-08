Popular Types of Coffee: Which One is Your Cup?

Let’s be honest. Coffee isn’t just a drink, it’s a daily ritual. Whether you’re powering through the school run, a full inbox, or just trying to feel like a functioning human before 9am, there’s a coffee for that. But with so many types out there, the menu can feel like another language.
To make things easier, we’ve put together a guide to some of the most common coffee styles (and a few you might not have tried yet). From strong and simple to sweet and frothy, here’s your cheat sheet to what’s what.
Affogato
Part dessert, part coffee. A scoop of vanilla ice cream drowned with a shot of hot espresso.
Best for: The sweet tooth who still needs their caffeine fix.
Americano / Long Black
Made with a single shot of espresso and hot water. Milder than straight espresso but still bold.
Best for: Minimalists who like their coffee strong but not too shouty.
Black Coffee
Straightforward brewed coffee without milk. No frills, just the basics.
Best for: Purists who want their coffee like their mornings…unfiltered.
Cafe Au Lait
Brewed coffee (not espresso) served with steamed milk. Smooth and mellow.
Best for: Those who like comfort in a cup without the caffeine kick of espresso.
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed and frothed milk, often topped with a sprinkle of chocolate or cinnamon. A classic choice, especially for beginners.
Best for: The classic orderer who wants a little froth and flair.
Cold Brew
Coffee steeped in cold water for 12 to 24 hours. Naturally smooth and less acidic, served chilled.
Best for: The cool, calm and caffeinated.
Cortado
Equal parts espresso and warm milk. Strong with a creamy edge.
Best for: The balanced type. Think bold but approachable.
Double Shot
Two shots of espresso instead of one. Extra strong for extra energy.
Best for: The person who has no time for small talk or small caffeine.
Doppio
Italian for “double.” Two shots of espresso in one cup. Rich and intense.
Best for: Espresso lovers who like to double down.
Espresso
A concentrated coffee made with finely ground beans and high pressure. Strong and small.
Best for: The no-nonsense drinker who’s here to get things done.
Flat White
Like a latte, but with less milk and no foam. Served in a smaller cup.
Best for: The quietly confident type who skips the fuss.
Iced Coffee
Served cold, often with chilled milk or ice. Variations include iced lattes or frappes.
Best for: Sunny-day sippers who want their caffeine chilled.
Irish Coffee
A warming mix of coffee, whiskey, sugar and cream.
Best for: Night owls or weekend brunchers who like a little kick.
Latte (Caffe Latte)
Espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of foam. Creamy and comforting.
Best for: The reliable, go-to orderer who loves a smooth start.
Macchiato
Espresso topped with just a dash of steamed milk. Stronger than a latte.
Best for: The espresso fan who likes just a touch of softness.
Mocha
Espresso blended with chocolate and milk. A dessert-like drink for coffee lovers.
Best for: The chocoholic who can’t decide between a hot drink and a treat.
Nitro Cold Brew
Cold brew infused with nitrogen gas for a smooth, creamy texture. Served cold on tap.
Best for: Trendsetters who like their coffee a little different.
Piccolo Latte
A smaller version of a latte. One shot of espresso with a little steamed milk.
Best for: People who need a shot of up-and-go without the time to drink it.
Red Eye
Brewed coffee with an added shot of espresso. A jolt of caffeine in a cup.
Best for: Anyone powering through a deadline or a long haul.
Ristretto
A short, concentrated espresso shot made with less water. Rich and powerful.
Best for: The bold-hearted who want all the flavour in half the space.
Turkish Coffee
Finely ground coffee simmered with water and sugar. Unfiltered, strong, and often served in a small cup.
Best for: The traditionalist who likes their brew with history and a little drama
No matter what kind of coffee mood you’re in, there’s a perfect brew waiting for you. Whether you’re after something bold, sweet, or smooth, the options are endless.
So next time you’re at the café, give one of these a go and see what suits you best. Cheers to finding your perfect cup.
