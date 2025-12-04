Jumble & Co: Two Minds Journals

Jumble & Co. has expanded its In Two Minds journal collection. If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift idea – this is it.

The dual-toned journals are designed to acknowledge the ups and downs of daily life and help young Australians (and adults, too) manage their wellbeing. Each themed journal has space to reflect and track any changes you make along the way.

Three of the new journals include:

Sleep Journal : Track sleep habits, record dreams, and strengthen memory retention.

: Track sleep habits, record dreams, and strengthen memory retention. Relationship Journal : Builds healthier relationships by encouraging open conversations and trust.

: Builds healthier relationships by encouraging open conversations and trust. Fitness Journal: Helps track workouts, nutrition, and goals. Jot down recipes or exercises to try.

The collection also includes the Mindfulness Journal, Wellness Journal, Gratitude Journal, and Manifestation Journal, so there’s something for everyone. The split-tone pages are a clever touch, with one side for calm reflection and the other for messier thoughts. This shows that it’s okay to have all the feelings.

Even five minutes a day can make a difference. And the best part is that 10% of online sales go to Lifeline Australia to support youth mental health.

Whether it’s for a teen in your life, or someone you know who could use a little extra mindfulness, these journals make a thoughtful Christmas gift. Available now at Collins Debden for $14.99 each.

For anyone needing immediate support, Lifeline’s crisis line is available 24/7 on 13 11 14.