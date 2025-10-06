Recipe: Mini Gingerbread Cakes with Nutella

Gingerbread and Christmas go hand in hand, and we have a little treat your family and friends will be sure to love. These Mini Gingerbread Cakes have that warm, festive flavour with a splash of yummy Nutella.

They take a bit of time to prep, but the results will be worth it:

Ingredients (makes 24)

300g honey

1 egg

120g melted butter

100ml milk

190g flour

60g cornstarch

1 ½ teaspoons (5g) baking powder

4 teaspoons (8g) gingerbread spice mix

a pinch of salt

150ml whipping cream

50g cream cheese

20g granulated sugar

¼ orange zest

120g Nutella ®

golden sugar pearls and gold leaf flakes to decorate

Step 1:

Preheat the oven to 170°C (340°F) and position the baking rack in the middle of the oven. Butter and flour a 24 cm diameter round cake tin with a spring-locking mechanism so it can be easily removed.

In a mixing bowl, beat the honey with the egg, the melted butter, and then the milk. Sift together the flour, the cornstarch, the baking powder, the spices and the salt.

Mix this mixture with the honey mixture until combined. Transfer the cake batter into the prepared tin and bake for about 30 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the middle of the cake comes out clean). Remove from the oven, let it cool down, and then remove the cake tin and place onto a wire rack.

Step 2:

Using a 3 cm diameter round cookie cutter, cut out 24 mini cakes, then half each of them into 2 layers of equal size. Spread 2.5g of Nutella® on each piece and set aside.

Step 3: In a bowl, whisk the whipping cream with the cream cheese, sugar, and the orange zest until thick and fluffy. Transfer the cream cheese mousse into a piping bag.

Pipe the cream on 24 mini cake halves and assemble with the other 24 mini cake halves, placing the Nutella® covered side up. Decorate with some golden sugar pearls and gold leaf flakes on top of each cake and enjoy!

Recipe is courtesy of Nutella.