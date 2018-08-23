Andatech AlcoSense Elite 3 Breathalyser

A Father’s Day gift idea which is both quirky and useful is the AlcoSense Elite 3 Breathalyser from Andatech. This Australian designed product looks unobtrusive and weighs just 83 grams, making it convenient to take wherever you go. The readings are accurate, and it works within 10 seconds, with results shown in three decimal places. This is a certified product as it meets the Australian Standard AS3547.

This comes with an LCD digital display and one button operation. There are actually two modes, with normal and fast mode testing. The fast mode alerts you to whether there is alcohol present in your system or not, while the normal mode (with the use of a mouthpiece) will give you the more accurate results you are looking for. This is comfortable to use and will give you peace of mind that Dad (and any other members of the family) are safe.

While many people may think they are drinking responsibility, blood alcohol levels do vary from person to person and it is interesting to discover you may actually be over the limit even if you feel “fine”.

The AlcoSense Elite 3 Breathalyser comes with a three year warranty but this can be extended with regular calibration. This comes in a convenient and discreet carry case which will protect the unit when not in use. This is one gift which encourages responsible drinking and safety, and will also be a fun novelty for the dad who has it all.

The new AlcoSense Elite 3 has an RRP of $219, which is a reasonable price considering its accuracy and range of features.

Andatech has a wide range of personal breathalysers priced from $199 to $279 that can be found and purchased from Autobarn, RACV and RAA Shops and online at www.andatech.com.au

