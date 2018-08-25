Recipe: Blueberry Mojitos with Lavender Syrup

It’s Mojito time! This recipe features Australian Blueberries and has a refreshing lavender syrup. Summer days, here we come!
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 teaspoons dried culinary lavender
- 2 sprigs fresh lavender
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- 1/2 cup white rum
- 2 handfuls of fresh mint leaves
- 1/2 cup lavender simple syrup
- 2 limes, juiced
- 1/2 cup club soda
- Sprigs of mint for garnishing
Method:
For the syrup, place the sugar, water, culinary lavender and fresh lavender in a saucepan over medium-low heat.
Stir until the sugar dissolves and bring mixture to a simmer.
Simmer for 2 minutes and then remove saucepan from heat. Set aside and allow to cool completely.
For the Mojito, place blueberries in a small saucepan with 1 tablespoon of water over a low heat for 10 minutes or until berries burst and become liquid. Allow to cool then transfer mixture into a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.
Strain mixture cooled lavender syrup through a fine sieve to remove lavender. (Can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks).
Add 2 tablespoons of puree in the bottom of each glass. Add the rum and mint leaves – muddle together with a spoon.
Add ice to the glass, pour over lavender syrup, lime juice and top with soda. Mix with a long spoon and serve with an additional sprig of mint.
