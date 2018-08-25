Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Recipe: Blueberry Mojitos with Lavender Syrup

It’s Mojito time! This recipe features Australian Blueberries and has a refreshing lavender syrup. Summer days, here we come!

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 teaspoons dried culinary lavender
  • 2 sprigs fresh lavender
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1/2 cup white rum
  • 2 handfuls of fresh mint leaves
  • 1/2 cup lavender simple syrup
  • 2 limes, juiced
  • 1/2 cup club soda
  • Sprigs of mint for garnishing


Method:

For the syrup, place the sugar, water, culinary lavender and fresh lavender in a saucepan over medium-low heat.

Stir until the sugar dissolves and bring mixture to a simmer.

Simmer for 2 minutes and then remove saucepan from heat. Set aside and allow to cool completely.

For the Mojito, place blueberries in a small saucepan with 1 tablespoon of water over a low heat for 10 minutes or until berries burst and become liquid. Allow to cool then transfer mixture into a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.

Strain mixture cooled lavender syrup through a fine sieve to remove lavender. (Can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks).

Add 2 tablespoons of puree in the bottom of each glass. Add the rum and mint leaves – muddle together with a spoon.

Add ice to the glass, pour over lavender syrup, lime juice and top with soda. Mix with a long spoon and serve with an additional sprig of mint.

