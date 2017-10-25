Hybrid Foods Coming to a Bakery Near You

Gone are the days when you go to the bakery for a simple pie or sausage roll. Foods are becoming fancier and stores are getting more creative with their offerings. For those with a sweet tooth, there is a whole range of new hybrid foods popping up in bakeries. Finding these quirky bakeries is as easy as searching for bakeries near me.

You may be familiar with the Cronut, which is a cross between a croissant and a donut. It all began in New York at the hands of pastry chef Dominique Ansel. This can be filled with cream and is fried. It is a delicious dessert which is now available all around the world.

For a smaller treat, there is the Cake Pop. This is essentially a cake in the shape of a lollipop and is a hit at kids parties. These bite sizes treats are easy to eat and look adorable in a bunch. They are made by crumbling cake, mixing with your favourite icing and rolling into balls.

If you can’t choose between a muffin and a donut, you are in luck with the hybrid called the Duffin. Funny name, but a delicious result. This could be filled with anything from jam to Nutella and you get the best of both world with this little number.

The Crookie is a croissant and a cookie, merged into one. A cookie is placed into the croissant pastry before baking. One of the biggest success stories is with an Oreo cookie, because you literally could never go wrong with an Oreo. They make everything better.

Then, there is the Townie. This is half tart and half brownie. Martha Stewart is a fan of this one so it must be good.

And we cannot forget the Muffle. Guess this combination? It’s a muffin and a waffle. You start with muffin batter and cook it like a waffle. Genius!

These are just a few hybrid baked options which are currently available, have you tried these? Or is there something else you have heard of? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

