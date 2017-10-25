Recipe: Vanilla Bean Butter

Add a luxurious touch to Sunday breakfast with a new twist on an old favourite. Serve with Croissants a la Plancha.
Recipe courtesy of Maxwell & Williams.
Ingredients:
- 250g butter, cubed
- 1 tablespoon vanilla bean syrup
- 1 tablespoon icing sugar
- Salt, to taste
Method:
- Place butter into a mixing bowl and beat on high for 2 minutes or until soft. Add in vanilla bean paste, icing sugar and a generous pinch of salt. Beat for a further 30 seconds or until well combined.
- Place a 45cm length of cling wrap on a clean bench. Using a spatula, dollop butter onto the centre of the cling wrap and fold over the butter. Using your hand, gently push back on the butter to form a cylinder.
- Gently roll towards yourself to create a roll. Twist and secure ends of the cling wrap to create a firm roll. Place in freezer until firm and slice as needed.
Tip: This butter will last up to three months in the freezer, or up to two weeks in the fridge.
