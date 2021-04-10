Recipe: Bom-Beer-Linis with Wilde Lemon Cream

This recipe for Bom-Beer-Linis is served with Wilde Lemon Cream. Sure, the recipe serves 12, but you will find it difficult to share.
INGREDIENTS:
LEMON CREAM
- 1 cup (250ml) Wilde Pale Ale
- 1/2 cup (125ml) cream
- 1 vanilla bean, halved lengthways and seeds removed
- 5 egg yolks
- 1/3 cup (75g) caster sugar
- 2 1/2 Tbsp (30g) cornflour
- 2 1/2 Tbsp (50ml) lemon juice
DOUGH
- 1 3/4 cups (260g) gluten free plain flour
- 3/4 tsp xanthan gum
- 2 tsp instant dried yeast
- 3/4 cup (110g) icing sugar
- 3 tsp baking powder
- Pinch salt
- 1/3 cup (80ml) Wilde Pale Ale, at room temperature
- 2 Tbsp (40ml) cream
- 2 x 60g eggs, at room temperature
- 2 Tbsp (40g) melted butter
- 2 Litres oil for frying
- 1/3 cup (70g) caster sugar for coating
METHOD
- To make the lemon creme, bring the beer, cream, vanilla seeds and pod to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
- Meanwhile, whisk the egg yolks, sugar, cornflour and lemon juice together in a medium mixing bowl.
- Slowly pour the hot liquid into the egg mixture, whisking vigorously until well combined.
- Return the egg mixture to the saucepan and cook over medium heat for around 5 minutes, whisking continuously until thick and smooth. Remove from the heat, transfer to a wide bowl. Cover with cling film, touching the cling film to the surface of the custard to prevent a skin forming. Refrigerate until cold (this can be made the day before).
- To make the dough, combine the flour, xanthan gum, yeast, sugar, baking powder and salt in a medium mixing bowl.
- Whisk the beer, cream, eggs and melted butter together. Add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients, stir to combine. Cover with a damp tea towel and set aside in a warm place for 45 minutes to prove.
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium high heat to 160C.
- Dip an ice cream scoop or soup spoon in the oil then scoop a heaped tablespoon sized ball of dough. Use another oiled spoon to gently round the ball and coax it into the oil. Fry for 5 minutes until golden, turning to cook on both sides. Repeat with more dough, oiling the spoons in between scoops. Fry in batches of four, remove the doughnut from the oil and drain on paper towel until cooled completely. (It is important to keep the oil temperature between 150C to 160C or the doughnuts could brown too much before the centres are cooked).
- Place the caster sugar in a bowl, add some doughnuts and toss to coat.
- Discard the vanilla pod from the lemon creme and whisk to loosen. Make a cut in the doughnuts almost all the way through and fill with the lemon creme, serve.
For more information, visit: https://www.wildebeer.com.au/
