Recipe: Upside Down Banana Chocolate Cake

For those who like banana and chocolate, this recipe from Australian Bananas will satisfy your sweet tooth. It is the Upside Down Banana Chocolate Cake and it tastes as good as it looks. Yum!

Serves: 8

Prep : 15 mins

: 15 mins Cooking: 60 mins

Ingredients

225g butter, softened

3 large ripe Cavendish bananas, peeled, halved lengthways

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

3 eggs

200g dark chocolate, melted

1½ cups self-raising flour

2 tbs cocoa powder

½ cup milk

thickened cream, whipped to serve

Fudge sauce

½ cup thickened cream

200g dark chocolate, chopped

Method

1. Preheat oven to 170°C. Grease and line base and side of a 22cm (base) springform cake pan.

2. Melt 25g of the butter in a large frying pan over medium-high heat until foaming. Add the banana slices, cut side down. Cook for 1 minute until light golden, turn and cook further 30 seconds. Cool for 5 minutes then arrange bananas, cut side down over the base of the prepared pan.

3. Combine sugar and remaining butter in food processor. Process until combined. Add eggs one at a time, process until combined. Add melted chocolate and process, scraping down sides as required. Transfer to a bowl, fold in the combined sifted flour and cocoa, then the milk.

4. Spoon cake batter over the bananas and smooth the surface.

5. Bake for 50-60 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Stand for 30 minutes in pan. Turn onto a plate.

6. For the sauce, combine the cream and chocolate in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring with a metal spoon until melted and smooth. Drizzle some of the warm sauce over the cake. Cut into pieces and serve with cream and remaining sauce.

