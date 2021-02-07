Review: The Cricut Joy

We’ve been hearing a lot of buzz about the Cricut (pronounced cricket) lately, and it’s about time we did a post on this buzzworthy craft accessory.

There are a few different models to choose from, but if you’re just starting out or are limited on space, the Cricut Joy will be the best choice.

What can you do with a Cricut Joy? You can cut and draw, fulfilling all your wildest label fantasies. Whether you want to Marie Kondo your pantry with neatly named jars, create an iron-on transfer for your child’s school bag, embellish a drink bottle, or DIY your own cards, this one is for you.

This is what this baby looks like:

The Cricut Joy connects via Bluetooth to your computer, and you can create your designs from within their app. If you want access to their full suite of designs you will need a subscription. There is a one-month free trial, and you can always create your own designs once you get the hang of it.

This is an example of a card you can make, it’s from the Cricut website. Which, by the way, is packed full of inspiration and tutorials:

Once you have your project ready to cut, load up your material (I used the brand’s Smart Vinyl) and it will work its magic. It’s actually pretty mesmerising watching it.

The tricky part is removing the sticky backing from around the text or graphic. But, what’s craft without the satisfaction of a challenge?

Want to see what else is possible? Here are a few design ideas from other clever crafters.

This is the organisation station from @lyndsaymakes:

These bookmarks by @creationsbehindthepinkdoor are on my must-make lift for gifting. I’m hunting down acrylic bookmarks as we speak:

And, this is how @natasha.wilton labelled her daughters school hat:

What I love about the Cricut Joy is that the items you make are practical and usable in real life. It’s small and mighty and is enough for me.

For those who want to start a side hustle, or who want to experiment with complicated projects, look for something with more guts. The Cricut Maker or the Cricket Explore will take you to the next level.

With 3 kids I find it really difficult to schedule in craft time. However, if I’m making labels, stickers, cards, or embellishments, I don’t feel guilty. So far I’ve prettied up drink bottles, labelled my favourite drinking glass with “vodka”, and decorated a pot plant.

It’s fun, it’s practical, it’s the Cricut Joy. Jump on the bandwagon dear readers, because you are only limited by your imagination. There’s Facebook groups, Insta accounts, and a bucketload of tutorials. The world is obsessed with Cricut, and you will be too.

Tried it? Let us know what you think in the comments section below. Want to learn more? Check out Cricut.

Side note. I was supplied a Cricut Joy for review, but I only rave about products I love. If I say it’s good, I mean it.