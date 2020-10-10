RECIPE: Sam Wood’s Simple Sausage Rolls

In celebrating Bing Lee’s cooking month and encouraging people to spring clean their healthy habit’s this October – Bing Lee Ambassador, Sam Wood has shared some of his favourite recipes and top tips for kick-starting a better lifestyle this Spring!

Check out this family favourite for simple sausage rolls:

Serves: 4

Prep: 00:10

Cook: 00:20

INGREDIENTS

300 g beef mince

1/4 cup basil (fresh) finely chopped

2 free-range egg(s)

1.5 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup wholemeal (or gluten-free) breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 carrot(s) finely grated

1/2 onion (brown) finely grated

salt & pepper to taste

2 puff pastry ready rolled sheets, defrosted

1/2 tablespoon poppy seeds

INGREDIENTS FOR SERVING

250 g cherry tomatoes mixed variety, chopped

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1/2 tablespoon olive oil (extra virgin)

1/2 avocado(s)

METHOD

1. Preheat oven 200ºC.

2. In a medium bowl, mix together the mince, basil, 1 egg, Worcestershire, breadcrumbs, tomato paste, carrot and onion. Season to taste.

3. Refrigerate mixture.

4. Cut pastry sheets in half (about 10-12 cm wide).

5. Lightly beat the other egg.

6. Divide beef mince mixture into 4 even portions and form each quarter along one edge of thepastry.

7. Brush the open strip of pastry at opposite side of the mixture with egg and roll pastry overmixture into a long even log.

8. Brush the tops with egg and sprinkle with poppy seeds and cut into rolls

9. Place roll seam side down on a lined oven try with baking paper.

10. Bake for 20 – 25 minutes until golden.

11. Mix all salad ingredients together, season and serve with sausage rolls.