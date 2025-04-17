6 Ways to Make Extra Cash Online (Without Quitting Your Day Job)

Look, no one’s retiring off of these apps. But if you want a bit of pocket money for coffee, concert tickets, or your streaming service of choice, there are legit ways to scrape together some spare change online.

We’re not talking about starting a side hustle empire or selling your plasma on a Tuesday night. These are low-effort, low-commitment options — perfect for when you’re flopped on the couch, ignoring emails, and wondering if you can afford UberEats again.

They won’t make you rich, but they might just top up your beer fund. Or your dog’s fancy treat budget. Or your rainy day “I deserve this” fund.

Here’s what’s actually worth trying.

1. Freecash

This is one of the better-known platforms where you get paid to do simple tasks — think surveys, app downloads, and trying out services. The interface is clean, and the payouts aren’t bad for the time spent.

Some people make a few bucks, others can rake in $20–50 in a week if they go hard. You can cash out via PayPal, crypto, or gift cards.

Worth a scroll if you’re half-watching Netflix and want to feel mildly productive.

👉 Try Freecash with my link

2. ElevenLabs (Voice Acting)

Got a decent voice? Or even just a weird one? ElevenLabs lets you record voice samples and get paid when people use them in AI voiceovers.

Some folks are making a few hundred, others are just picking up $10 here and there. Either way, it’s passive — once your voice is live, you can earn while you nap. Or doomscroll.

👉 Upload your voice and earn here

3. JustPlay

This one pays you to play mobile games — yes, really. It’s ad-supported, so the money comes from that, but it does pay out in real time via PayPal.

You won’t be quitting your job, but it’s solid for five to ten bucks here and there, especially if you already play games on your phone while ignoring laundry.

👉 justplayapps.com

4. Supreme King

The Supreme King app lets you earn coins by watching short videos or completing basic tasks, which you can exchange for cash. It’s got a clean interface, and most importantly — no weird hoops to jump through to get paid.

You won’t make a fortune, but you’ll make something, which is better than scrolling TikTok for free.

👉 Supreme King on Google Play

5. Pureprofile

A solid Aussie option. You do surveys, they pay you. The surveys are usually short and not completely soul-sucking, and payouts can be cashed into your bank account or redeemed for gift cards.

Good for when you’ve got 10 minutes and a vague sense of capitalism-induced boredom.

👉 pureprofile.com

6. Swagbucks

This one’s been around forever, and there’s a reason — it’s reliable. You earn “Swagbucks” (points) by watching videos, doing surveys, or shopping online.

It’s not flashy, but it works. And they offer loads of gift card options, which is handy when you want to feel like you’re spending free money.

👉 swagbucks.com

Bonus Tip: Use Revolut to keep your side hustle money separate

One simple way to stay organised? Set up a second account just for your side earnings. Revolut is handy for that. It supports multiple currencies (like AUD and USD), so it works well with platforms that pay in different ways. I use it as a holding zone for my beer money—it keeps things neat and out of my main account. You can also use it to dabble in stocks or crypto if you’re curious, but no pressure.

👉 Here’s my affiliate link if you want to try it

More to Add Soon

I’m still testing a few other apps and sites, so this list will grow. But these ones? They actually pay, don’t demand your life story, and can be done in your pyjamas.

Try a couple. Stack them. Ignore them for a week, then come back and be surprised you’ve got $11 to blow on snacks.

More soon — once I get through the next game level and cash out another $3.

Disclaimer: This post shares general information based on personal experience. It’s not financial advice. Always speak to a qualified professional before making decisions about your money.