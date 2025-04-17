Review: SmileSip

SmileSip is a prebiotic drink mix designed to support oral health. It helps freshen breath, relieve dry mouth, and protect against stains, cavities, and gum problems. It’s also a great alternative to soft drink when you want something flavoured but don’t feel like plain boring water.

It’s not fizzy or overly sweet, and it dissolves quickly with a spoon. No blender needed. Just stir and sip.

SmileSip was created by Australian dentist Dr Angie Lang in collaboration with Dental Health Australia. It’s not a replacement for brushing or dental visits, but it’s an easy extra step to support your teeth and mouth throughout the day.

I’ve been reaching for a satchet when I want a flavoured drink that feels like a treat but doesn’t leave that sugary aftertaste or coat your teeth. Watermelon is my favourite — it’s light and refreshing. My kids like the Pink Lemonade. Unlike most sweet drinks, this one actually makes your mouth feel fresh after drinking it.

It’s also a useful option for people who experience dry mouth, or for older adults who might need gentle oral care support.

Some of the oral health stats in Australia are worth paying attention to:

Nearly 100,000 people are hospitalised each year with preventable dental issues

More than 10,000 workdays are lost annually due to dental problems

42% of kids aged 5 to 10 have tooth decay

Many aged care residents go without proper oral hygiene

SmileSip isn’t a standalone solution, but it’s a practical, simple addition to your daily routine. It comes in six flavours and is now available at Woolworths.

