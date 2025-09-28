SMEG 50’s Style Blender

If you’re looking for a Christmas gift that’s both practical and pretty, the Smeg 50s Style Blender is a solid pick. It’s the kind of appliance that can be used every day, but also looks great sitting on the bench. The retro 50s design, glossy finish, and range of colours make it a statement in any kitchen.

It’s powerful enough for most everyday tasks. The 800 watt motor starts slowly to avoid sudden bursts and accelerates smoothly to the speed you select. The stainless steel dual blades are long-lasting and heavy-duty, yet removable for easy cleaning.

The blender comes with four pre-set programs, so it’s ready for a range of kitchen tasks. Ice Crush makes frappes, granita, and slushies easy. Smoothie uses automatic variable speed to create dense, creamy textures. Green Smoothie gives full power to break down fibrous ingredients like kale and spinach. And AutoClean does the hard work for you — just add water and a small amount of soap, and the blender cleans itself.

The BPA-free Tritan jug is lightweight, strong, dishwasher-safe, and has a non-drip spout, making it easy to pour straight into glasses or bowls.

Smeg’s 50s Style range also includes a kettle and toaster, which look great together as a set. They’re more of an investment, but if you’re thinking of creating a coordinated kitchen look, they’re worth considering.

This blender makes a gift that’s both thoughtful and useful. It’s perfect for anyone who loves smoothies, sauces, or wants an instant kitchen upgrade. Add a few festive recipes for smoothies, creamy soups, or spiced frappes, and it’s ready to go under the tree.