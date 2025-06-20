Recipe: Salted Caramel Choc Fudge

Luke Hines and Scott Goodings are prior contestants on My Kitchen Rules, where they made it to the finals with their healthy eating philosophy.

Here is the Salted Caramel Choc Fudge recipe from their cookbook:

Salted Caramel Choc Fudge

Makes 8 pieces

Salted caramel is certainly very trendy these days, and for good reason. We can’t get enough of that perfect combination of sweet and savoury together in one bite. This salted caramel choc fudge is completely no fuss, as there is no baking needed!

Ingredients

1 cup macadamia nuts

12 dates, pitted

1/3 cup coconut oil, melted

1 teaspoon raw cacao powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons salt

½ cup almond flakes, toasted

Chocolate Topping

¼ cup coconut oil

2 tablespoons raw cacao powder

1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey

2 tablespoons coconut milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method

1. Soak the macadamias and dates in hot water for 10 minutes. While they are soaking, line a 16 cm square or rectangular cake tin with baking paper.



2. Put the macadamias, dates, coconut oil, cacao, vanilla and salt in a food processor, then process for 3–4 minutes, scraping the side as you go.



3. Add half of the toasted almond flakes to the food processor. Whiz a few more times until the almonds have been ground up and incorporated into the fudge mix. They don’t have to be ground up super-fine, as it’s good to have some texture coming through.



4. Scoop the fudge mixture out into the tin, then flatten and smooth the top with a spatula. Put the tin in the fridge while you make the chocolate topping.



5. To make the chocolate topping, melt the coconut oil with the cacao, maple syrup, coconut milk and vanilla.



6. Take the tin out of the fridge and pour the chocolate topping over the fudge. Spread it evenly with a spatula, then scatter the remaining toasted almonds over the top and put the tin back in the fridge for 2–3 hours. Cut into pieces before serving.