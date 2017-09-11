Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Recipe: Lamington Bananas

Lamingtons are an Aussie classic, and we have a recipe like you have never seen them before. These are Lamington Bananas!

Makes: 16 

Prep: 10 mins


Cooking: 4 minutes

Ingredients 

  •  200g milk chocolate, chopped
  •  4-5 bananas (Lady Finger or Cavendish)
  •  1 ½ cups desiccated coconut

Method 

1. Place the chocolate in a clean, dry, heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water. Stir with a metal spoon for 3-4 minutes or until the chocolate is melted and smooth.

2. Peel and cut bananas into 4cm-thick rounds. Spread coconut into a shallow dish.

3. Dip the banana pieces, one at a time in chocolate, turning to coat all sides. Allow excess to drain then roll in coconut to coat. Transfer to a tray lined with baking paper to set. Repeat with remaining banana, chocolate and coconut.

Variation 

 You can replace the coconut with hundreds and thousands or a mix of both.

Recipe courtesy of Australian Bananas

