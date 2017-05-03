Taking Care of Yourself for Less

Getting the most out of life doesn’t mean having a well-paying job and spending ludicrous amounts of money. Sure it helps, but experiencing life for what it is and making the most of your life on earth is arguably a better way to spend your time and effort.

One of the most important aspects of enjoying life is being able to take care of yourself. Whether it’s your health, your image or just your mentality, you don’t need to spend a lot of money to take care of yourself and far too many people in the world make the excuse that they simply can’t afford healthy food, daily essential products or to even sleep an extra hour each day. To give you a hand, here are just a couple of ways in which you can live a happier and healthy lifestyle without spending a lot of money.

Importance of Sleep and Water

Sleep and water are two things we naturally get. They’re instinctively built into our bodies and if we lack either of them, we instantly suffer the consequences. Dehydration and make us tired, lose focus and even kill us if we’re not careful. If we lack sleep, we’ll have a hard time concentrating and fatigue can ultimately lead to serious health complications if not dealt with properly.

People used to recommend drinking eight glasses of water per day, but the amount is fairly lenient and it depends on your physical activity. For instance, if you’re active for most of the day and you run around a lot or carry heavy objects, then you’re more likely to be dehydrated and will probably have to drink more water than other people. However, if your life is sedentary then you can get by without drinking too much water. Water flushes our system of bad toxins and it helps us replenish the water we lose when we sweat. Considering we are made up of around 60% water, it makes sense to focus on getting enough fluids. Don’t worry about buying expensive sports drinks or replenishing tonics, just drink natural water and keep a bottle with you as often as you can.

Make sure you’re getting enough sleep during the night as well. If you find it hard to focus throughout the day or it’s difficult for you to remember certain tidbits of information, then it’s likely that you aren’t getting enough sleep and you should head to bed an hour or two earlier. Most people recommend at least 7 hours of sleep a night, but the amount varies depending on your lifestyle. However, getting an extra hour of sleep doesn’t cost you anything and it’s one of the cheapest ways to improve your life in a drastic way.

Paying Less for Daily Essentials

Taking care of ourselves requires a lot of external help from things such as beauty products, makeup and so on. These daily essentials can cost quite a lot of money if we aren’t careful. Instead of focusing on expensive brands, focus on what’s really important and try to fix up your own natural remedies. For instance, you could register yourself for a shaving club if you find yourself spending a lot of money on shaving items. The the best shaving club for women is 99centrazor and it’s similar to the widely renowned male alternative, Dollar Shave Club. It’s cheaper, it’s more convenient and you’ll make a lot of savings over a long period of time.

Making your own essentials such as shaving cream can also be a great boon to your lifestyle. All-natural shaving cream can be made from coconut oil, shea butter, olive oil and a bit of liquid castile soap. Since you know everything going into the shaving cream is natural and you’re making it yourself, you don’t have to be afraid of artificial additions or other harmful chemicals that could have a negative effect on your body.

Another fantastic homemade recipe that replaces your daily essentials is an exfoliating scrub. The most basic one you can use is made from baking powder. Simply mix it with a facial cleanser and you can turn it into an exfoliating cleanser. If you prefer to use something more natural than a facial cleanser, then you can switch to just baking soda and water. Mix it into a paste, gently rub it into your skin and leave it on for a few minutes before washing it off with warm water.

Healthy Food Isn’t Expensive

Swapping out cheap junk food for healthier alternatives might seem expensive at first, but you’ll be surprised to find that making the transition isn’t as costly as you might expect. The biggest problem with switching to healthy food is that most people think that can just buy healthy sandwiches, pasta and other pre-made foods and simply eat them. However, the best way to save money on a healthy diet is to actually cook for yourself.

Salads are simple to make: all you need to do is cut up some fresh vegetables, add some leafy ones and mix them together with a homemade dressing. Don’t buy packaged salads and don’t spend money on bottled salad dressings that are loaded with sugar, salt and other unhealthy additions. If you want other healthy recipes, then take a look at the internet for thousands of healthy food ideas that you can make for cheap. Just remember that health food is typically associated with high costs due to their popularity, but if you boil down healthy foods to their raw ingredients and make it yourself, it’s actually just as cheap as fast food but many times healthier.

Taking care of your body involves taking care of the inside as well as outside, which is why it’s important to stick to a healthy diet. A lot of health complications and issues, such as your skin or bad breath, can actually be fixed with a healthy diet. After all, your appearance is just a reflection of what’s on the inside, so if you’re unhealthy then your appearance will also be negativel