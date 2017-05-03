Living - Beauty and Lace Magazine

Lifestyle, Recipes and Home Reviews

You are here: Home / REVIEWS / Lifestyle / Mother’s Day: Endless Candles in Ginger Bread

Mother’s Day: Endless Candles in Ginger Bread

by Leave a Comment

Candles are one of our favourite gift ideas for Mother’s Day. Today we have a feature of a lovely Australian brand called Endless Candles.

Our scent of choice is Ginger Bread, it doesn’t matter what season it is…this smells delicious!

This is a limited edition candle which comes in a pure copper jar. This candle creation ticks all the boxes – it smells nice and looks even better.


The candle will burn for up to 60 hours, but it is important to note you shouldn’t leave it any longer than 3 hours at a time. These are handcrafted in the Southern Highlands of Australia, so when you make a purchase you will be supporting a local business.

This is a brand who cares about the environment. Their candles are made from soy waxes and sustainable palm oil. They use essential oils to fragrance their products and the wicks are lead-free, pure cotton.

This is a 300g design and has an RRP of $44.50

Purchase your Endless Candles Ginger Bread Candle before they run out!

#gifted

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

May 2017
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Read previous post:
Recipe: Cheesy Ham and Pineapple Tray Sliders

If you are looking for a hot dinner option without the fuss, these cheesy ham and pineapple tray sliders are...

Close